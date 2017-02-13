Hard Cider Making Workshop

Join us at The Homebrewer while our own local award winning cider maker and homebrewer, Kelly Debbink, guides us through an exploration of craft cider.

You will learn about the history and production of Cider while sampling examples of different styles from around the world. We will also teach you an easy step-by-step method for crafting cider at home. There is even an option to leave with all the supplies required to make your own 1 gallon batch of cider.

Price: $40.