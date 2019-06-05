Hard Day's Night
Welk Resort Theater 8860 Lawrence Welk Dr., Escondido, California 92026
Hard Day’s Night — Southern California's #1 Beatles tribute show thrills audiences with tight harmonies and flawless note-for-note instrumental renditions of Beatles hits. Hard Day’s Night has honed their show to become one of the most musically and visually satisfying Beatles tribute acts in the world. Hard Day’s Night is based in Los Angeles and performs throughout North America, Europe, and Japan.
