Hard Rock Hotel NYE 2019

The countdown to 2019 is days away and Hard Rock Hotel San Diego is once again ringing in the New Year in unprecedented style with another legendary property-wide soiree infused with the glamour, sophistication and world-class entertainment that have become the property’s hallmark. This year’s celebration, in collaboration with renowned nightlife veterans RMD Group, will feature more than 15 DJs including two headliners television personality DJ Pauly D, and rapper/singer Kid Ink. Optional room packages are available which include chic accommodations and two all-access passes to the party, which is expected to draw 4,000 guests.

The party spans five venues on three levels of the hotel including under the stars on the property’s expansive Woodstock outdoor deck, Float and 207 nightclubs, and in the hotel’s Legends ballroom. This year’s theme reflecting the world’s most acclaimed cities for New Year’s Eve celebrations takes guests on a journey to Mykonos, New York City, Beijing, Giza and Los Angeles. Tickets to the event, currently priced at $70, include entry to all party venues within the hotel, based on capacities. Guests may also select a premium Fast Pass ticket starting at $100 which includes unlimited Champagne until midnight and expedited entry into the party.

Hard Rock Hotel San Diego’s New Year’s Eve packages start at $559 and include a one-night stay, and two general admission party tickets. To book Hard Rock Hotel San Diego’s New Year’s Eve 2019 room packages, please visit www.hardrockhotelsd.com or call 888-593-6177. Guests can also make VIP table reservations by calling (619) 814-2549 or www.nyermd.com. Guests must be 21 or over to attend. Cocktail attire is preferred.