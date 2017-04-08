Harmony in Action Cross-Cultural Non-Profits Fair

Spend a peaceful and illuminating afternoon in Balboa Park to learn more about the work done by many of the finest non-profit cross-cultural non-profits organizations operating in San Diego who are making the world a better place for all of us. Enjoy some international music. Meet with proactive leaders and representatives and find out how to get involved in the important work they do!

It's all happening at the lovely Patio B in Balboa Park right next to the Casa del Prado Building

Participating Organizations:

* AJA Project

* Alliance for African Assistance

* BRAPA - Brazilian Portuguese and Arts

* Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County

* Border Angels

* Casas de Luz

* Center for World Music

* Global San Diego

* Hands Of Peace

* Helping Hand for Relief and Development

* Hostelling International

* Kids for Peace

* The One Campaign

* San Diego Peace Corps Returnees

* Survivors of Torture, International

* The Persian Cultural Center

* The San Diego Diplomacy Council

* The San Diego World Affairs Council

* The United Nations Association of San Diego

* The Women's International Center

* World Vision

* The Worldview Project

For more information, please visit: www.harmonyinaction.org or email tjon@thewvp.org