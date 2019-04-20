Harpeth Rising at the Museum of Making Music

Harpeth Rising will perform in Carlsbad at the Museum of Making Music on Saturday, April 20th at 7 PM. The Museum of Making Music explores the accomplishments and impact of the music products industry through exhibitions and programs, and directly connects visitors with live music and music making opportunities. Tickets are $20 General and $30 Premium. Museum Members receive a 10% discount. For tickets and more information, email museum@museumofmakingmusic.org, call 760-438-5996, or visit www.museumofmakingmusic.org. The MoMM is located at 5790 Armada Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008.

HARPETH RISING is Jordana Greenberg (violin, vocals), Michelle Younger (banjo, vocals) and Maria Di Meglio (cello, vocals). These three classically trained musicians play original music, as intricately arranged as a string quartet, lyrically rooted in the singer/songwriter tradition, and wrapped in three-part vocal harmonies reminiscent of both Appalachia and Medieval Europe. Building from the tonal depth of the cello (or is it a bass?), layer in the shimmering sounds of a violin and the strikingly natural addition of banjo to create a sound at once familiar and impossible to categorize. Unapologetic genre-benders, Harpeth Rising fuses Folk, Newgrass, Rock and Classical into something organically unique. They have recently returned from Cambodia and Singapore as part of the U.S. State Department’s American Music Abroad Program. Out of three hundred applicants, fifteen ensembles were chosen to travel around the world, engaging in cross-cultural diplomacy. Over the course of two weeks, Harpeth Rising traveled extensively throughout Cambodia and Singapore in a series of performances, workshops, and collaborations with local Southeast Asian artists. http://www.harpethrising.com

