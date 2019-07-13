See when Harry discovers a mysterious potions book in CineConcerts’ presentation of Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince™ In Concert! Projected onto a giant screen and accompanied by a live symphony orchestra, you can join in on Harry’s adventures as never before. Nicolas Hooper’s wonderful score and J.K. Rowling’s classic tale combine to deliver all the adventure, humor, and suspense you remember in an experience you’ll never forget.

HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Harry Potter Publishing Rights © JKR. (s19)

Price Range: $20 - $100

July 13-14