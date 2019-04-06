Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™ in Concert
Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
Thestrals and prophecies and Umbridge, oh my! CineConcerts presents Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™ like it’s never been seen before. Let the wizarding world enchant you all over again as the film is projected onto a giant screen and a live symphonic orchestra performs the score. Laugh, cry and cheer at your favorite scenes in this once-in-a-lifetime event.
Info
Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Concert