Hashtag to Headlines: How the Gaza Great March of Return Challenged the World

Ahmed Abu Artema, Palestinian writer and refugee, whose visionary writings on nonviolence inspired Gaza’s Great March of Return, will speak on his experiences with the Great March of Return, the future of nonviolence actions in Palestine, and his vision for a just and lasting peace. He will be joined by Jehad Abusalim, Chicago-based scholar and program associate for American Friends Service Committee’s “Gaza Unlocked” campaign that calls for an end to Israel’s military blockade of Gaza.

Neighborhood: Hillcrest.

Free admission.