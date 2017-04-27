Please come celebrate the Del Mar Unit's 60th Anniversary as an integral part of Rady Children's Hospital Auxiliary and join us for a special "Hats Off to Children" Luncheon and Fashion Show by TRE Boutique. Net proceeds will benefit the very special and irreplaceable Child Life Services at Rady Children's Hospital San Diego.

Seating is limited so please purchase your ticket or table soon. This event will sell out. Please wear your favorite hat to lunch and get in the Del Mar racing season spirit or the Queen of Hearts might declare "off with your head!"