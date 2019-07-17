Hats, Heels & Hooves 2019

Inn at Rancho Santa Fe 5951 Linea Del Cielo, San Diego, California 92091

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe and Ranch & Coast Magazine present: Hats, Heels & Hooves 2019, the ultimate Del Mar Thoroughbred Club opening day after-party.

The highly-anticipated annual event transforms The Inn's sprawling lawns into an over-the-top evening of decadent food, creative cocktails, curated entertainment with Champagne Aerialist and fashionable hats!

A portion of proceeds benefits After the Finish Line, which provides a safe haven for retired Thoroughbred horses.

GENERAL ADMISSION

-Welcome cocktail upon arrival

-Elaborate culinary displays by Morada, Red O Restaurant and Hacienda de Vega

-Champagne aerialist featuring Moet

-Music by Ryan Hiller and DJ Pros

VIP Sections available. Please contact organizer to reserve.

Inn at Rancho Santa Fe 5951 Linea Del Cielo, San Diego, California 92091
