The Haunted Lodge returns to present Camp Calavera, a once tranquil popular campground has become inhabited by the darkness of the woods. Ritual artifacts have been discovered, leading to the assumption that strange and unholy practices have occurred in the depths of our forest long after the sun sets. The Bait Shop and 6th grade camp dorms have long been shut down, but stranger occurrences have been recently reported by lost campers and hikers.

One of Southern California's most unique haunt experiences, where you become part of the attraction. Portions of the maze will only be illuminated by your camp-issued flashlight, so stay with your group! (Only one light will be given per group).

A portion of the proceeds from the Haunted Lodge will go to the California-Hawaii Elks Association Major Project, Inc. (aka “CHEMPI” or “Purple Pig”). CHEMPI “pledges its commitment to addressing the unmet needs of children with disabilities throughout the states of California and Hawaii by developing a program of supporting services to aid these children at no cost to the families and without discrimination.” CHEMPI funds 32 paid therapists and preschool vision screeners. These therapists and vision screeners travel the states of California and Hawaii to help children get the care they need. CHEMPI programs help provide Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Preschool Vision Screenings, and Speech-Language Therapy. Last year, the Elks Members from the California-Hawaii Elks Association raised over $3.5 million for CHEMPI. Please help to continue this proud and noble cause.

The Haunted Lodge 7:00pm to 10:00pm Oct. 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th, 19th, 20th, 26th - 28th and Halloween night

General admission $15