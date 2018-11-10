Havana Nights Post Performance Dance Party with California Ballet
Balboa Theatre 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Join California Ballet's dancers for a Cuban Dance Party on the stage of the Balboa Theatre following the evening performances of Noche Latina! There will be great Cuban food, a bar hosted by California Ballet, featuring live music by Cuban band Amistad Cubana.
Price of party admission is $100/person.
You must have a performance ticket for the same evening as the party to attend. (Performance ticket sold separately.)
Info
View Map
Dance
Downtown, San Diego