Hawaiian Music with Waipuna

Waipuna – A five time Na Hoku Hanohano Award winning group including Waipuna’s album, E Hoi Mai, won a 2012 Na Hoku Hanohano Award for Group of the Year. Best known for their new and classical takes on Hawaiian mele, Waipuna has been able to share their music beyond Hawaii to the continental U.S. and Japan. Waipuna members are Kale Hannahs, Matt Sproat and David Kamakahi.

Patrick Landeza – In 2013 he won the Na Hoku Hanohano for his album Slack Key Huaka’i – not because the award is the most prestigious, but because it signified a sea-change in how the Hawaiian music industry regards mainland Hawaiian musicians. Never before had a mainland-based musician won the award and, as he accepted it, Patrick stated that "Just because I was born and raised in Berkeley, California, it never made me any less Hawaiian.

The Jean Kalani Dancers - The Jean Kalani Dancers are a non-commercial hula hālau with a primary focus is on the perpetuation of our Hawaiian culture based in San Diego, CA.