The Southern California Plumeria Society's annual Hawaiian Plumeria Festival offers food and live entertainment, an amazing flower show, along with plumeria themed gifts and one of Southern California's most extensive potted plumeria plant sale. Hundreds of varieties in white, yellow, orange, pink, red, purple and rainbow colors will be available for purchase. Knowledgable vendors and staff are on hand to answer all your growing questions.

Admission is free!

All ages are welcome, and we're pet friendly.

For more information, please visit

https://southerncaliforniaplumeriasociety.com/event/hawaiian-plumeria-festival/