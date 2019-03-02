Hawthorne Country Store Celebrates 16th Annual Chick Day

Escondido is flocking with excitement over Hawthorne Country Store’s 16th Annual Chick Day event that will be held on Saturday, March 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This annual celebration and country market is the largest in Southern California with over 100 varieties of baby poultry available at one time.

As egg prices go up and the slow food movement continues to gain ground in Southern California, home flocks continue to expand in the hearts and yards of Southern Californians in both rural and urban areas. Hawthorne Country Store’s Chick Day expects another record-breaking year on March 2, as hundreds of attendees come out early for a first chance at the unique chick breeds the event offers.

Hawthorne Country Store is committed to education. With each event, the store aims to educate guests on trends and popular issues in the homesteading space. Throughout 2019, they will host a series of complimentary, informational classes. For more information and to RSVP, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/759089271114714/.