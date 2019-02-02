Hawthorne Country Store Celebrates Annual Homesteading Arts Faire

Beekeeping, home flocks and cheese making will be just a few of the demonstrations taking place at Hawthorne Country Store’s annual spring Homesteading Arts Faire, taking place on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The all-day event is designed to connect those that teach and sell homesteading arts with those that wish to learn, purchase and experience self-sustaining products and skills of the past.

Homesteading is a lifestyle of self-sufficiency. It is characterized by subsistence agriculture, home preservation of food, and may also involve the small scale production of textiles, clothing, and craftwork for household use or sale.

Hawthorne Country Store is committed to education. With each event, the store aims to educate guests on trends and popular issues in the homesteading space. Throughout 2019, they will host a series of complimentary, informational classes.