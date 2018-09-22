Hawthorne Country Store Celebrates Fall with Annual Homesteading Arts Faire

Beekeeping and cheese making will be just two of the demonstrations taking place at Hawthorne Country Store’s annual fall Homesteading Arts Faire, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The all-day event is designed to connect those that do, teach and sell homesteading arts with those that wish to learn, purchase and experience products and skills from our heritage.

Homesteading is a lifestyle of self-sufficiency. It is characterized by subsistence agriculture, home preservation of food, and may also involve the small scale production of textiles, clothing, and craftwork for household use or sale.

Hawthorne Country Store is located at 675 W. Grand Ave., Escondido (92025). For more information, visit www.hawthornecountrystore.com.