Hawthorne Country Store Hosts Chicken 101 Workshop

Who says you can’t raise chickens in your own backyard? Hawthorne Country Store is hosting a Chicken 101 Workshop on Friday, May. 17 at 6:00pm to teach all things backyard chicken related.

This evening class will be led by our resident chicken expert Heather Thelen. Students will learn about the benefits of backyard chickens, including predator proofing, vector control, biohazard security, egg collection, sanitize, and storage. The class will also provide recommendations to build and supply a family’s first backyard chicken coop.

The class is $10, and RSVPs are required. Hawthorne Country Store is located at 675 W. Grand Ave., Escondido (92025).

Hawthorne Country Store is committed to education. To RSVP and for more information, visit www.hawthornecountrystore.com.