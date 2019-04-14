Haydn Voyages: 7 Last Words
Luce Loft 1037 J St., San Diego, California 92101
The Hausmann Quartet's annual presentation of Haydn’s epic Seven Last Words of Christ features their second collaboration with So Say We All, wherein SSWA's storytellers and their original works--secular or otherwise--interpret, evoke, or otherwise touch on one or more of the 7 passages, introducing each section of music.
It's a wonderful experience So Say We All has been very proud to be a part of, and a performance unlike any you'll find in San Diego. We sincerely hope you'll join us!
This concert and literary performance will feature a name-your-own ticket price, with proceeds going to your choice of three nonprofits with an important local presence.