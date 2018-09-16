“Haydn Voyages: Music at the Maritime” presents “Anniversaries”

The Hausmann Quartet and Maritime Museum of San Diego partner to present the third season of “Haydn Voyages: Music at the Maritime,” a quarterly concert series performed aboard the historic 1898 steam ferry boat “Berkeley,” docked in downtown San Diego. Concerts explore the evolution of the string quartet through the lens of Joseph Haydn's quartet cycle. The programming and performances by this accomplished young foursome set his works alongside master composers from our own era and stretch back to his musical ancestors. As the father of the string quartet and one of history's most innovative composers, Haydn is an ideal guide to this exploration of some of the most powerful, creative music ever written. Each creative program also includes informative and entertaining commentary during the performance from noted UC Santa Barbara musicologist Derek Katz.

September 16, 4:00-6:00pm, “Anniversaries”

In a fascinating and varied program that will feature a world premiere by Stephen Prutsman, the Hausmann Quartet will present works celebrating significant anniversaries in 2018: Steve Reich’s seminal Different Trains (composed 30 years in ago in 1988), along with Haydn’s opus 55/1 (composed 230 years ago in 1788). Some of the earliest chamber music ever written (from 16th-century England) will round out this unique concert experience.