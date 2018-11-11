“Haydn Voyages: Music at the Maritime” presents “Journeys on the Voyager”

The Hausmann Quartet and Maritime Museum of San Diego partner to present the third season of “Haydn Voyages: Music at the Maritime,” a quarterly concert series performed aboard the historic 1898 steam ferry boat “Berkeley,” docked in downtown San Diego. Concerts explore the evolution of the string quartet through the lens of Joseph Haydn's quartet cycle. The programming and performances by this accomplished young foursome set his works alongside master composers from our own era and stretch back to his musical ancestors. As the father of the string quartet and one of history's most innovative composers, Haydn is an ideal guide to this exploration of some of the most powerful, creative music ever written. Each creative program also includes informative and entertaining commentary during the performance from noted UC Santa Barbara musicologist Derek Katz.

November 11, 4:00-6:00pm: Journeys on the Voyager

In 1977, NASA sent the Voyager Golden Record into outer space including selections of images, music, speech and sounds from around the world. The project was directed by Carl Sagan, whose request to turn the Voyager around, looking back at the Earth as it was leaving the solar system from six billion miles away inspired David Ludwig’s 2014 work “Pale Blue Dot.” One of Haydn’s quartets from the time Beethoven studied with him completes this program. As Jimmy Carter said at the time of the Voyager’s launch, “This record represents our hope and our determination and our goodwill in a vast and awesome universe.”