ActiveMed Integrative Health Center Presents:

Headaches and Chiropractic Care

Class & Discussion led by Dr. Peter Behrouzi

Thu. Nov 8 | 6:30pm-8:00pm | Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion, Educational Classroom (15611 Pomerado Road, Poway, California 92026)

Free to Attend, MUST REGISTER AT https://headacheschiropractor.eventbrite.com

Do you experience headaches along with nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, sound or smell? Our Chiropractor Dr. Peter P. Behrouzi, DC, will explain the cause and types of headaches and how chiropractic care may help.