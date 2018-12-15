I'd like to bring to your attention our local nonprofit organization, Alternative Healing Network, that will be holding our annual holiday benefit, "Heal Your Soul," on Saturday, December 15th at Queen Bee's Arts & Cultural Center.

$40 VIP Reception 6-7:30PM includes food, 2 drink tickets, & a special early performance from the Becca Jay Band.

$10 General Admission 7-11PM

With music from:

Shakedown String Band

Finnegan Blue

Also featuring: Acro Yoga, a Silent Auction, Comedy, & Giveaways!

All proceeds benefit Alternative Healing Network, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that promotes the use of integrative healing arts and improves access to care for under-served populations. Since 2007, we have provided over 24,000 free holistic health services in City Heights and Southeastern San Diego. We fund this free outreach through our own affordable sliding-scale wellness center, Adams Avenue Integrative Health, in Normal Heights. Here, patients pay only what they can afford for essential preventative health services such as acupuncture, chiropractic, clinical massage, and naturopathic medicine. http://www.althealnet.org

We would love for you to showcase "Heal Your Soul," one of our many yearly events! Please contact Maria Gable (maria@althealnet.org), Development Coordinator, at 619-546-4806 for more information.