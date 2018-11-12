You are invited to a panel : Health Equity Now: Ending Police Violence on November 12 from 1pm-4pm at the Centro Cultural de la Raza: 2004 Park Blvd. San Diego Ca. 92101

This panel will bring together perspectives from the public health field, critical researcher and community justice movements. Topics and discussion include:

* how ending law enforcement violence is essential to achieving health equity and justice

* reimagining and redefining public health frameworks for investment/divestment in policing

*community power and community safety approaches and

* the role of public health infrastructure in shifting conditions of law enforcement violence.

***********************************************

KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Alex Vitale, author of The End of Policing

PANEL:

Willie Thomas, Justice for Steven Rosenthal campaign, Chicago

Asantewaa RN Boykin, Anti Police-Terror Project

Mark-Anthony Clayton-Johnson, Frontline Wellness Network, Justice LA

Pedro Rios, American Friends Service Committee

Steven Osuna, CSULB, Historian of LAPD

Aundrey Jones, UCSD , Ethnic Studies

Gloria Verdieu, Committee Against Police Brutality-San Diego

*******************************************

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE: http://bit.ly/endpoliceviolencetix

Tickets are *FREE* but please register through Eventbrite so we can get an accurate headcount for the event.

**************************************************

A LITTLE MORE INFO AND BACKGROUND

On November 10-14th, thousands of public health professionals will convene for the American Public Health Association (APHA) Annual Meeting, themed Health Equity Now, in San Diego. Our panel is an alternative session, inspired by a resolution brought to the APHA Governing Council for the 2018 conference: https://endpoliceviolence.squarespace.com/the-2018-statement/.

The beautiful Centro Cultural de la Raza is 10 minutes from the conference center where APHA is happening. We have chosen to hold this session outside of the conference complex in a community space to shift and decolonize the tone of the meeting, and to honor the ongoing trauma experienced by and movements led by community members and activists.

ACCESSIBILITY - The venue is wheelchair accessible. If you have any accessibility needs please contact us at publichealthjusticecollective@gmail.com

*********************************************

DONATE TO SUPPORT THE EVENT: https://fundly.com/police-violence-public-health-community-learning-session

This session, hosted by the Public Health Justice Collective, is organized by volunteers and your donation will help cover the costs of the event and bring amazing speakers.If you would like to get involved or support in other ways, please contact: publichealthjusticecollective@gmail.com

We hope you can make it, and please call, text, or email me if you have any questions

Michael Lyon

mlyon01@comcast.net

415-215-7575