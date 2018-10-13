Drugs & Diagnostics for Tropical Diseases (DDTD) invites you to join us on October 13, 2018 at the University Club Atop Symphony Towers for our San Diego Health For All Humanity night, in support of discovery of new treatments and diagnostics for neglected tropical diseases. Your emcee for the evening will be veteran journalist, Kenny Goldberg, reporter for KPBS, the NPR and PBS affiliate in San Diego. During his more than 20 years at KPBS, Kenny’s radio and television work garnered six Golden Mic awards, a regional Edward R. Murrow award, two Emmy nominations, and numerous other honors.He was also awarded fellowships from the New York Times Foundation, the National Press Foundation, and the United Nations Foundation.

We are proud to announce our Scientific Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is distinguished professor and Dean of the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of California at San Diego, Dr. James McKerrow, Ph.D., M.D. Dr. McKerrow leads a consortium of scientists dedicated to the discovery and development of new drugs for neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). This consortium, the Center for Discovery and Innovation in Parasitic Diseases, is a division within the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at UC, San Diego. He has co-authored more than a dozen book chapters, published more than 250 articles and has been a keynote speaker at numerous conferences and symposia. Dr. McKerrow will be recognized for his many years dedicated to research of NTDs.