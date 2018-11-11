Healthy Holidays Cooking Class

Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center 2525 N Ave, San Diego, California 91950

Join us in our beautiful fall garden for healthy and innovative ways to improve your favorite traditional dishes for the holidays.

Surprise your friends and family with these tasty, yet healthy options for your holiday potluck.

At this class you will:

Harvest produce from the garden

Make a variety of Healthy Holiday dishes

Enjoy a delicious meal

Take home produce from the garden

Cost: $45/person OR

$40/person if you register for three or more.

National City
619-434-4281
