Healthy Kids Day
BEACH AND BAY FAMILY YMCA 4606 Ingraham Street, San Diego, California 92109
Grab your kids, invite your neighbor and head to the Beach and bay Family YMCA's Annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 27, 2019! This family-friendly free event is full of fun activities, prizes, interactive games and music inspiring parents and kids to stay physically and intellectually active all summer long.
Info
