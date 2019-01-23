Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips from the Latest Research
For centuries we’ve known that the health of the brain and body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of: diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement.
Imperial Beach Senior Citizens Center 1075 8th St., San Diego, California 91932 View Map
