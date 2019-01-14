Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips from the Latest Research
Vista Village Mobile Home Park 1506 Oak Dr., San Diego, California 92084
For centuries we’ve known that the health of the brain and body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of: diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement.
Info
Vista Village Mobile Home Park 1506 Oak Dr., San Diego, California 92084 View Map
Vista