Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research
Logan Heights Branch Library 567 S 28th St. , San Diego, California 92102
For centuries we’ve known that the health of the brain and body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of: diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement.
Info
Logan Heights Branch Library 567 S 28th St. , San Diego, California 92102 View Map
Logan Heights