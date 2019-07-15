Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research

to Google Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research - 2019-07-15 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research - 2019-07-15 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research - 2019-07-15 10:30:00 iCalendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research - 2019-07-15 10:30:00

Ramona Senior Center 434 Aqua Lane, San Diego, California 92065

For centuries we’ve known that the health of the brain and body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of: diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement.

Info

Ramona Senior Center 434 Aqua Lane, San Diego, California 92065 View Map
Ramona
6195418894
to Google Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research - 2019-07-15 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research - 2019-07-15 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research - 2019-07-15 10:30:00 iCalendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research - 2019-07-15 10:30:00