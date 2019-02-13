Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research (English and Spanish)
Fallbrook Family Health Center 1328 South Mission Rd., Fallbrook, California 92028
Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement. We will provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age.
Class in Spanish 10:00am - 11:00am
Class in English 11:15am - 12:15pm
Classes are free and open to the public.
