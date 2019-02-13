Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research (English and Spanish)

to Google Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research (English and Spanish) - 2019-02-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research (English and Spanish) - 2019-02-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research (English and Spanish) - 2019-02-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research (English and Spanish) - 2019-02-13 10:00:00

Fallbrook Family Health Center 1328 South Mission Rd., Fallbrook, California 92028

Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement. We will provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age.

Class in Spanish 10:00am - 11:00am

Class in English 11:15am - 12:15pm

Classes are free and open to the public.

Info
Fallbrook Family Health Center 1328 South Mission Rd., Fallbrook, California 92028 View Map
Fallbrook
to Google Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research (English and Spanish) - 2019-02-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research (English and Spanish) - 2019-02-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research (English and Spanish) - 2019-02-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research (English and Spanish) - 2019-02-13 10:00:00