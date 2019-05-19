Healthy Sunday Funday!

A day event that combines all things fun and healthy. All proceeds benefit Nourishing Compassion, Inc, a non profit that is raising funds to create integrative programs that support caregivers who care for those who are elderly and terminally ill.

The event will consist of Raffle Prizes and Zen Vendors, a sampling of services like cannabis infused massage, reiki, craniosacral, tarot card reading, sound healing, and glitterizing (flash tats and glitter). A;sp healthy Greek food by The Groovy Greek Food Truck Dance It Out, dance therapy with Dr. Joy Freeman, author of '7 Keys to Connection' AcuRhythms, and an acupuncture and sound healing event that transports you to deep and faraway lands, and leaves you floating.