Hearts in Action

Google Calendar - Hearts in Action - 2019-06-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hearts in Action - 2019-06-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hearts in Action - 2019-06-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - Hearts in Action - 2019-06-29 19:30:00

Lyceum Theatre 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, California 92101

Imagine kindness with transcenDANCE Youth Arts Project.

Hearts in Action brings to life a magical world of empathy, compassion, love, and understanding. transcenDANCE CREATE Performance Group dancers and alumni weave contemporary, hip hop, and African dance with original spoken word and storytelling to explore the possibilities that abound when hope and creativity have the power to shape our reality. Our 14th annual community performance is uplifting and inspiring for audiences of all ages. With Hearts in Action, we find refuge.

transcenDANCE guides young people in underserved San Diego County communities to transcend barriers, expand ambitions, and create positive change through dance and performance. For more information, please visit www.tdarts.org.

Info

Lyceum Theatre 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Downtown
619-474-4903
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Hearts in Action - 2019-06-29 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hearts in Action - 2019-06-29 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hearts in Action - 2019-06-29 19:30:00 iCalendar - Hearts in Action - 2019-06-29 19:30:00