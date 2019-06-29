Imagine kindness with transcenDANCE Youth Arts Project.

Hearts in Action brings to life a magical world of empathy, compassion, love, and understanding. transcenDANCE CREATE Performance Group dancers and alumni weave contemporary, hip hop, and African dance with original spoken word and storytelling to explore the possibilities that abound when hope and creativity have the power to shape our reality. Our 14th annual community performance is uplifting and inspiring for audiences of all ages. With Hearts in Action, we find refuge.

transcenDANCE guides young people in underserved San Diego County communities to transcend barriers, expand ambitions, and create positive change through dance and performance. For more information, please visit www.tdarts.org.