Hearts for San Diego Mardi Gras Soiree

Mardi Gras colors and masks encouraged! Join the Hearts for San Diego team as we CHEERS to 2 YEARS of FUNdraising for our local charities. This event is open to anyone with a heart for San Diego and a passion for supporting our community. Event highlights include:

- Delicious Buffet by New Orleans Gourmet Cuisine

- Live Music by Jazz Nights

- 2 Outdoor Patio Bars (heated)

- $5 Cocktails, Beer & Wine and Complimentary Coffee Bar

- Photo Booth w/free prints

- Prize Wheel, Raffle & Silent Auction Items

- And plenty of ways to earn some beads :)

EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT ENDS FEB 9TH:

- General Admission: $25pp, includes 1 drink ticket

- VIP King's Package - $45pp, includes 2 drink tickets, 5 raffle tickets, reserved seating at VIP Tables w/private server

THANKS TO OUR EVENT SPONSORS: The California Spirits Company, St. Petersburg Vodka, Ballast Point, Sierra Nevada, California Fruit Wine, Hubert's Lemonade, Industrial Grind Coffee, indybooth, Rodan + Fields Consultant Leah Ostenberg Stender, Sunbelt Rentals, The Pizza Press (Carlsbad)

ABOUT HEARTS FOR SAN DIEGO: We are a 100% volunteer-driven nonprofit that organizes FUNdraising events and activities on behalf of our local charities. Our events increase awareness and support for their inspiring work, and provide extra breathing room so they can stay focused on their missions. In 2016 we organized FUNdraisers for:

o Cancer Angels of San Diego

o Tender Loving Canines Assistance Dogs

o Surfrider San Diego

o Military Toys for Tots Foundation

o Wounded Warrior Homes

o Special Needs Playdate

o Angels of Warriors