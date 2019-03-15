Heathers The Musical (High School Edition)

Based on the classic 1989 film, Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place - six feet under.

Mar 15-16. 3pm and 7pm.

$10 general admission. Cash or check only at the door.