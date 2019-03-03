Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Doggie Gras 5K & Dog Parade is for the whole family, so bring the kids and pups and enjoy the expansive bay view! Timed runners will complete the race as fast as they can, or register to walk and stroll around the beautiful bay. Stick around after the 5K for the colorful Doggie Gras Parade where you’ll see people and pooches in impressive costumes! Enjoy food, giveaways, opportunity drawings, free kid’s activities, 5k and parade awards and more at the BARKetplace. Hang out on the lawn with your furry friends and enjoy a day on the bay.