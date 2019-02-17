Heliotrope Ragtime Orchestra Concert/Dance

The Heliotrope Ragtime Orchestra began as a “vintage dance” band 14 years ago, playing and singing ragtime-era (1890-1920) tunes, with an emphasis on an authentic period sound, for a public that loved the turkey trot and grizzly bear. Over the years they have expanded their book to include numbers from the 1920s as well, adding composers like King Oliver, Louis Armstrong, and Jelly Roll Morton to the earlier roster of Scott Joplin, James Scott, Joe Lamb, et al. But the music is still tailored for dancing and played from the old orchestrations to deliver a time-travel experience. You can even expect an occasional waltz or tango. AFCDJS Members - $10, General Admission - $20, Under 30 - $5.