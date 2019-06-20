Hello Summer Cocktail Dinner at Fort Oak

Say hello to summer with Fort Oak and You & Your Distilling! On June 20th, San Diego’s best new restaurant will collaborate with San Diego’s first female owned distillery for a 5-course dinner by Chef Brad Wise paired with signature cocktails. Dinner will take place under the stars on Fort Oak’s patio.

Tickets are $95 and include dinner + cocktails. For details and to purchase tickets visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fort-oak-you-yours-tickets-62372522895.