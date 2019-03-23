Help Endangered Birds in Mission Bay

Join San Diego Audubon as we restore nesting habitat of the California Least Tern, an endangered seabird that nests on coastal sand dunes in San Diego from April to September every year. This bird has lost most of its original habitat, and the areas that remain are overgrown by invasive weeds. Cue our awesome volunteers, who help us restore these nesting areas.

This event will take place at Mariner's Point in Mission Bay, from 9:30 am - 12:30 pm on Saturday, March 23rd. We will provide all of the needed tools but recommend that volunteers come prepared in closed-toed shoes and bring a hat, reusable water bottle and a jacket.

RSVP or find out more by emailing our Restoration Manager at flaherty@sandiegoaudubon.org.