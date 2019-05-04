Help restore coastal sage scrub habitat in Coronado

Join San Diego Audubon as we restore coastal sage scrub habitat at Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in Coronado. Coastal sage scrub has declined dramatically in our region, and we will be replacing non-native plant species with natives in order to create better habitat for the birds that rely on this habitat type.

The work party will run from 9:30 am - 12:30 pm on Saturday, May 4th. RSVP or find out more by emailing our Restoration Manager at flaherty@sandiegoaudubon.org.