Help restore nesting habitat of an endangered bird!

to Google Calendar - Help restore nesting habitat of an endangered bird! - 2019-04-13 09:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Help restore nesting habitat of an endangered bird! - 2019-04-13 09:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Help restore nesting habitat of an endangered bird! - 2019-04-13 09:15:00 iCalendar - Help restore nesting habitat of an endangered bird! - 2019-04-13 09:15:00

Ski Beach Ingraham St., San Diego, California 92109

Join San Diego Audubon as we restore nesting habitat of the California Least Tern, an endangered seabird, on FAA Island in Mission Bay. This normally inaccessible island is a favorite Least Tern nesting area, and we need your help getting it ready. We will be catching a boat from the Ski Beach Boat Dock over to the island, and will provide all needed supplies.

The event will run from 9:15 am -1:00 pm on Saturday, April 13th. We will be meeting at the Ski Beach Boat Dock (1406 Vacation Road).

RSVP or find out more by contacting our Restoration Manager at flaherty@sandiegoaudubon.org.

Info

Ski Beach Ingraham St., San Diego, California 92109 View Map
Outdoors
Mission Bay, San Diego
8582737800
please enable javascript to view
