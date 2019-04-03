Help Restore Nesting Habitat on an Inaccessible Island in Mission Bay!
Ski Beach Ingraham St., San Diego, California 92109
Join San Diego Audubon as we restore nesting habitat of the California Least Tern, an endangered seabird, on FAA Island in Mission Bay. This normally inaccessible island is a favorite Least Tern nesting area, and we need your help getting it ready. We will be catching a boat from the Ski Beach Boat Dock over to the island, and will provide all needed supplies.
The event will run from 1:00-4:00 pm on Wednesday, April 3rd. We will be meeting at the Ski Beach Boat Dock (1406 Vacation Road).
RSVP or find out more by contacting our Restoration Manager at flaherty@sandiegoaudubon.org.