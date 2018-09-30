Help us kick off the 2018-2019 CA Least Tern restoration season!

Come help manage invasive plants in Mission Bay to protect endangered birds!

We will be working to remove invasive plants from Stony Point on Fiesta Island on Sunday, September 30th. We’re doing this to promote nesting by the California Least Tern (an endangered species) and to create space for native coastal dune plants.

The meeting location will be inside of the dog park on Fiesta Island.

Once on Fiesta Island: at the fork, stay left. Park at the entrance to the dog park.

Walk through the dog park, keeping the water on your right-hand side. After around 10 minutes you will reach a gate - continue through this.

At the very back of the dog park you will see the San Diego Audubon truck and a large dumpster.

Volunteers should wear long pants and sturdy shoes, and sun/rain protection as weather indicates. Work gloves will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own pair if available. We’ll have water, but don't forget to bring a reusable water bottle for refills!

For questions/directions/RSVP: Call or email our Restoration Program Manager, Megan Flaherty, at flaherty@sandiegoaudubon.org or (858) 273-7800 x106.