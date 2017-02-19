Hemlock Society of San Diego Right-to-Die Film Festival presents 'Still Alice'

Still Alice Dr. Alice Howland (Julianne Moore) is a renowned linguistics professor at Columbia University. When words begin to escape her and she starts becoming lost on her daily jogs, Alice must come face-to-face with a devastating diagnosis: early-onset Alzheimer's disease. As the once-vibrant woman struggles to hang on to her sense of self for as long as possible, Alice's three grown children must watch helplessly as their mother disappears more and more with each passing day. Followed by a Hemlock Chat. Free and open to the public.