Hemlock Society of San Diego Right-to-Die Film Festival presents 'Still Alice'

to Google Calendar - Hemlock Society of San Diego Right-to-Die Film Festival presents 'Still Alice' - 2017-02-19 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hemlock Society of San Diego Right-to-Die Film Festival presents 'Still Alice' - 2017-02-19 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hemlock Society of San Diego Right-to-Die Film Festival presents 'Still Alice' - 2017-02-19 13:30:00 iCalendar - Hemlock Society of San Diego Right-to-Die Film Festival presents 'Still Alice' - 2017-02-19 13:30:00

Mission Valley Library 2123 Fenton Pkwy., San Diego, California 92108

Still Alice Dr. Alice Howland (Julianne Moore) is a renowned linguistics professor at Columbia University. When words begin to escape her and she starts becoming lost on her daily jogs, Alice must come face-to-face with a devastating diagnosis: early-onset Alzheimer's disease. As the once-vibrant woman struggles to hang on to her sense of self for as long as possible, Alice's three grown children must watch helplessly as their mother disappears more and more with each passing day. Followed by a Hemlock Chat. Free and open to the public.

Info

Mission Valley Library 2123 Fenton Pkwy., San Diego, California 92108 View Map

Mission Valley

Visit Event Website

619-233-4418

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Hemlock Society of San Diego Right-to-Die Film Festival presents 'Still Alice' - 2017-02-19 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hemlock Society of San Diego Right-to-Die Film Festival presents 'Still Alice' - 2017-02-19 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hemlock Society of San Diego Right-to-Die Film Festival presents 'Still Alice' - 2017-02-19 13:30:00 iCalendar - Hemlock Society of San Diego Right-to-Die Film Festival presents 'Still Alice' - 2017-02-19 13:30:00