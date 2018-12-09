Henry Doktorski: Concert Accordionist

Henry Doktorski became a professional accordionist at the age of twelve when he played his first paying gig: a birthday party in Menlo Park, New Jersey in 1968. Since then, he has become one of the leading concert accordionists in the United States and a recognized figure in international classical accordion circles.

He has delighted hundreds of thousands with his tasteful and sophisticated musical interpretations, including radio and television appearances and performances on accordion with the Carnegie Mellon Philharmonic, Detroit Symphony, Cleveland Chamber Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, and others.

Free concert - open to the public.