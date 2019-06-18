Herb & Wood Sake Dinner

Herb & Wood is excited to announce a Sake Dinner hosted by Chef Brian Malarkey, which will serve as a preview of Animae, the highly anticipated upcoming contemporary Asian American restaurant from the Puffer Malarkey Collective. The event, which will take place on June 18th from 6:30 to 9:30pm, will feature guest chefs Joe Magnanelli, the Executive Chef of Animae, and Anthony Pascale, the Chef and Owner of Saiko Sushi, cooking alongside Brian Malarkey and Herb & Wood’s Executive Pastry Chef Adrian Mendoza.

The night will start with cocktail hour and appetizers, followed by a four course dinner which will preview menu items from Animae, such as Animae’s interpretation of Okonomiyaki (a savory cabbage pancake,) as well as highlight signature dishes from Chef Pascale. Each course will be accompanied by a HOYO Sake pairing.

In addition to the meal, a dinner for eight to Animae will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the chefs’ charity of choice. Tickets for the exclusive evening cost $125, and are available via Eventbrite.