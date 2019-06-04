Here/After: Undergraduate Senior Show

Presenting the first edition of HERE/AFTER. An exhibition of particular importance featuring the work of UCSD students in the last year of their education. The exhibition will take place at the University Art Gallery, May 28th through June 16th open Tuesdays & Fridays from 12pm to 3pm and Wednesdays from 1pm to 4pm. The exhibition will be open during the weekend of commencement, June 15th and 16th from 12pm to 4pm. The opening reception will take place on Tuesday, June 4th from 3pm to 7pm. Light appetizers and refreshments will be served. HERE/AFTER is free and open to the public!