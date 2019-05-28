HERE/AFTER
University Art Gallery at UCSD 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla, California 92093
Presenting the first edition of HERE/AFTER. An exhibition of particular importance featuring the work of UCSD students in the last year of their education. The exhibition will take place at the University Art Gallery, May 28th through June 16th open Tuesdays & Fridays from 12pm to 3pm and Wednesdays from 1pm to 4pm. The exhibition will be open during the weekend of commencement, June 15th and 16th from 12pm to 4pm. The opening reception will take place on Tuesday, June 4th from 3pm to 7pm. Light appetizers and refreshments will be served. HERE/AFTER is free and open to the public!
Sarah Ahn
Emanuel Castro Carino
Daniel Delgado
Julio Diaz
Christine Drake-Thomas
Kimberly R. Heard
Xiaolan (Helen) He
Zhengzhou Huang
Megan Hubbard
Francesca Hummler
Gabby Jeannet
Naria Kitahara
Alan Ian Luna
Justin McHugh
Karina Melchor
Lisa Ortiz
Lisa Resendiz
Lucie Samarkova
Johnny Stein
Jacquelene Cristina Verna
Kimi Walters
Samera Xu
